VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. — The Virginia Beach Police Department released a statement at 2:09 p.m. that said there is a heavy police presence in the 300 block of 55th Street near Holly Road.

This is due to an ongoing barricade situation in the city.

The surrounding area, from 55th Street to Myrtle Avenue, is also closed off.

There weren't initially many details about what was happening at the scene.

Police are asking the public to avoid that area at this time.

