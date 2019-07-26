NORFOLK, Va. — If your phone rings only once, it could be a scammer waiting for you to take the bait.

The "one-ring phone scam" has been around for a few years, but it continues to evolve. It targets anyone who picks up their phone after the first ring.

Officials with the Better Business Bureau said the scammers usually call late at night or the first thing in the morning, to make it seem like the call is important. Sometimes they will even call several times. According to spokeswoman Jamie Howell, some people call the number back thinking it’s a doctor’s office or a family friend.

“And when they do, they now have information and permission to use your number and other things," she said. "They may ask you for personal information if you get the version where you have a live person on the other line or at the very least, you might just be calling an international phone number and getting charged on your phone bill.”

Howell said some victims only lose a couple of dollars from calling a collect number, while others have their information -- like their social security numbers and credit cards -- stolen without even realizing they passed along crucial information to a scammer.

“This particular scam and other versions of it can hit any age, any demographic. We’ve seen anyone from an 18-year-old just getting in the job market thinking they are getting a call from a job. We’ve seen retirees or dementia victims that are going through this,” explained Howell.

She said most people are embarrassed to admit it happened to them, but they shouldn’t be ashamed. Scammers are savvy and mastered the art of tricking you into answering the phone.

“Spoofing. They are going to buy a bunch of numbers that are available,” said Howell. “It looks like a local number truly that call could be coming from clear across the world or the country."

The call is misleading you to believe that you know that number, but in fact, you have no idea who’s on the other end of the line.

She explained, “It might look like your sister’s number, it might look like your cousin’s number, or, 'Oh that’s a 399, that's Portsmouth. That must be so-and-so that I already know.'”

The BBB, as well as the Federal Communications Commission, are warning everyone about the scam:

Don't answer or return any calls from numbers you don't recognize.

Before calling unfamiliar numbers, check to see if the area code is international.

If you do not make international calls, ask your phone company to block outgoing international calls on your line.

“It’s just very hard to catch them, again probably because they bought phone numbers that look like local numbers. So it’s really not a person that’s traceable right away. To be very blunt, it’s not a serious offense enough for someone to go out and look for one individual,” Howell explained.

It’s still important to report the call to the BBB’s scam tracker. Officials there track the patterns of these criminals in hopes to stop the one ring scare.