RICHMOND, Va. (WVEC) — As crowdfunding for victims of Tropical Storm Florence becomes more popular, Virginia Attorney General Mark R. Herring warns Virginians to be cautious when donating.

"The images we are seeing out of the areas hit by Hurricane Florence are heartbreaking, and it is the first instinct of Virginians to help victims during this time of need," said Attorney General Herring. "Folks must be smart and cautious when donating to hurricane focused charities because the sad truth is there are immoral people out there who will take advantage of a natural disaster to line their own pockets."

Attorney General Herring encourages Virginians to do their research before donating money to any charity or campaign. While there are legitimate charities, there are also con artists who will try to illicit donations by phone, email, U.S. mail, internet, or personal contact.

Before donating on crowdfunding sites, check the credentials of the creator or page owner to confirm their authenticity and seriousness, look for endorsements that the page is actually collecting donations for a particular victim or organization, and if you feel uneasy, donate to a more established charity.

Be cautious of any charity that springs up overnight for a current event or natural disaster because even if they are legitimate, they may not be able to get your donation to the affected area or people.

Look out for "copy-cat" names that sound like a reputable charity and only give to charities that you can confirm are legitimate.

Be cautious of any charities that contact you first, do not let anyone pressure you into giving, and ask for written information about the charity.

Avoid making cash donations by writing a check to the charity, not an individual collecting, or using a credit card. If donating with a credit card online, make sure the web site is secure and that the link belongs to the charity where you are donating.

You can also check to see if a charity is registered with the Virginia Department of Agriculture and Consumer Services' Office of Charitable and Regulatory Programs by calling 804-786-1343, but keep in mind registration does not mean that the organization will be effective in aiding victims of a particular natural disaster.

