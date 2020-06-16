Beaches at 10th, 13th View in Norfolk under swimming advisories

High bacteria levels were found at 10th View and 13th View beaches around the Willougbhy Spit area of Norfolk.

NORFOLK, Va. — Beaches near the Willougby Spit area of Norfolk are under swimming advisories after high levels of bacteria were found in the water.

Enterococci levels at 10th View and 13th View beaches exceeded state quality standards. Signs have been posted at these beaches warning people not to swim in the water.

Health officials will test the water until the levels decrease and will let the public know when the waters are safe.

Ocean View beach water is sampled on a weekly basis, during the swimming season, from late May through the end of September. Enterococci bacteria are a group of indicator organisms used to determine the extent of fecal contamination in recreational waters.

While enterococci bacteria do not generally cause illness, scientific studies indicate that their presence is closely correlated to the presence of other disease-causing organisms.