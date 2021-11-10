Belk looking to recruit 5,000 new employees at hiring event Oct. 16

The retailer is looking to hire more than 5,000 full-time, part-time and seasonal employees to fill sales, beauty and operational positions.

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — With the holiday season quickly approaching, Belk will host a hiring event Saturday, Oct.16 at all Charlotte-area Belk locations.

The retailer is looking to hire more than 5,000 full-time, part-time and seasonal employees to fill sales, beauty and operational positions, according to a release.

Belk said newly hired employees will receive more than ten employee double discount days during the holiday season and a 20% associate discount on all Belk purchases starting on their first day of work.

Belk said interested candidates should be prepared for on-site interviews as Belk will be extending offers to qualified candidates on the spot.

Previous retail experience is preferred but not required.

The hiring event will take place Saturday, Oct. 16 from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. at all Charlotte-area Belk locations.

Call your local Belk store to schedule an appointment or walk-in at any time during the event hours.

For more information about open positions in the Charlotte area, text JOBS to belk4u (235-548) or go to www.belkcareers.com.