Ben Savedge to become first Black mayor of Surry

Set to be sworn in on June 25, Bennie Savedge will be the first African-American mayor in the Town of Surry's history.

SURRY, Va. — It's been 23 years since Bennie Savedge started his journey in civic service. What began as a trip to a meeting with a neighbor has now led to history.

It's been far more than 23 years since the Town of Surry has had an African-American mayor. In fact, it's never happened before.

Until now.

Set to be sworn in on June 25, Savedge will be the first African-American mayor in Surry's history.

Ask Savedge about the groundbreaking moment, and he'll tell you he hadn't thought about it. He's too focused on getting Surry a grocery store, more sidewalks, and more new businesses.