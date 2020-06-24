Ben Savedge to become first Black mayor of Surry

SURRY, Va. — It's been 23 years since Bennie Savedge started his journey in civic service. What began as a trip to a meeting with a neighbor has now led to history.
It's been far more than 23 years since the Town of Surry has had an African-American mayor. In fact, it's never happened before.
Until now.
Set to be sworn in on June 25, Savedge will be the first African-American mayor in Surry's history.
Ask Savedge about the groundbreaking moment, and he'll tell you he hadn't thought about it. He's too focused on getting Surry a grocery store, more sidewalks, and more new businesses.
Savedge likes to take things one day at a time, but for one day, time will stop in Surry County; a moment and a man, forever immortalized.