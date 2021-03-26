‘Millions of girls saw themselves in Ramona Quimby’: Tributes honor Portland children’s author Beverly Cleary

In the hours after Cleary's death was announced, many people shared their personal stories about the unique connection they felt to Cleary and her work.

PORTLAND, Ore. — Beverly Cleary, the renowned children's author whose books were read by children around the world, died Thursday at the age 104. Cleary, who was born in McMinnville and grew up in Portland, wrote more than 40 books and her characters, from Henry Huggins to Ramona and Beezus Quimby, struck a cord with children in a way previous authors had not been able to.

In the hours after Cleary's death was announced Friday, many people shared their personal stories about that unique connection they felt to Cleary and her work.

Jill Biden, first lady of the United States and a longtime educator, tweeted, "RIP Beverly Cleary. Millions of girls saw themselves in Ramona Quimby. Thank you from all the 'pests' out there."

RIP Beverly Cleary. Millions of girls saw themselves in Ramona Quimby. Thank you from all the “pests” out there. — Jill Biden (@FLOTUS) March 26, 2021

Cleary moved to Portland when she was 6. She attended Fernwood and Gregory Heights grade schools and Grant High School, where a nearby park features a sculpture garden of the characters she created.

Admirers, after hearing news of Cleary's death, put flowers in the hand of the Ramona Quimby statue at Grant Park late Friday afternoon.

Rep. Earl Blumenauer shared photos of himself with the landmark statues.

Mourning the loss of the Portland icon Beverly Cleary, with the irrepressible Ramona Quimby, and her neighbor Henry Huggins, at the Beverly Cleary Sculpture Garden in Grant Park. pic.twitter.com/9QSQWWCcHp — Earl Blumenauer (@repblumenauer) March 26, 2021

The aforementioned Fernwood Grammar School, where Cleary attended grade school, has since been renamed after the beloved author. Portland Public Schools said Cleary's work will continue to impact future students, much like it has already influenced generations before them.

We are deeply saddened to learn of the passing of Beverly Cleary. A Portland icon, literary giant and PPS school eponym, Ms. Cleary's impact on multiple generations of young people was and will continue to be immense. May she rest in peace. — Portland Public Schools (@PPSConnect) March 26, 2021

The tributes, from Portland to Oregon to across the country, continued to pour in throughout Friday afternoon as people reflected on Cleary's death and the legacy she leaves behind.

Beverly Cleary was a giant of children's literature and a Portland hero. We are so deeply saddened by this loss and grateful for the the beloved stories she gave us. https://t.co/1wDE144SHz — Powell's Books (@Powells) March 26, 2021

Beverly Cleary was a pioneering children’s book author. Along with creating iconic characters like Ramona Quimby and Henry Huggins, she set many of her stories in Portland, turning ordinary places like Klickitat Street into landmarks. We’ll miss her. https://t.co/7hSnyUoVtI — Mayor Ted Wheeler (@tedwheeler) March 26, 2021

I'm incredibly saddened to hear about the passing of Beverly Cleary—Oregon's beloved children's author. She wrote dozens of titles, received numerous prestigious awards, and sparked a love of reading for generations of children. She will be deeply missed. pic.twitter.com/8uh0YyNIiS — Governor Kate Brown (@OregonGovBrown) March 26, 2021

Grant Park here in NE Portland has many wonderful reminders of how Beverly Cleary drew from her childhood home to capture young readers’ hearts & minds. While we mourn this iconic Oregonian’s passing, we also are thankful for her timeless contribution to kids’ literature. pic.twitter.com/BHjyL6XECi — Ron Wyden (@RonWyden) March 26, 2021

Beverly Cleary has died at 104 years old. But she left Ramona, Henry Huggins, Beezus & Ralph the Mouse & so many more feisty characters & stories to entertain children for years to come. 91 million parents have bought her books- so far. 🙏🏽 pic.twitter.com/0UymgmTqyl — Mia Farrow (@MiaFarrow) March 26, 2021

Holding Beverly Cleary’s family and loved ones in my heart. Ramona brought me so much joy as a child and inspired me to ask my Grandma Ginger to quit smoking for my 8th birthday (she did!). Have loved sharing her books with my children.

May her memory be a blessing. https://t.co/SMWPubdPzg — Chelsea Clinton (@ChelseaClinton) March 26, 2021

My whole feed tonight is fellow authors whose life work was shaped by Beverly Cleary.



She didn't just give us Ramona and a way to feel less alone. She inspired us to share our own stories - our own versions of Ramona - to reach all kinds of kids. That, my friends, is a legacy. — katemessner (@KateMessner) March 26, 2021

Beverly Cleary went to California to university, married without her parents' permission, and pursued her library career and writing career — yet never forgot she was a girl from tiny Yamhill. She was strong-willed and wrote sympathetically about strong girls like Ramona. RIP. — Nicholas Kristof (@NickKristof) March 26, 2021

I have been so proud to share a name with Beverly Cleary’s most beloved character all these years. https://t.co/48gP8FuLyk — Ramona Shelburne (@ramonashelburne) March 26, 2021

Beverly Cleary wrote about rainy days in Oregon and how little Oregon kids got into mischief waiting for summer. She wrote about chinook fishing on the Columbia. It was the world I knew. I was so proud to be from her state. Hope there is a block party on Klickitat Street tonight. — Bill Oram (@billoram) March 26, 2021