VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. — Beyond the music, the Something in the Water music festival has something for everyone.

There’s a chance to shoot some hoops and get competitive at the Adidas HU court.

On Saturday, Hampton native and rapper DRAM made an appearance.

As he mingled with fans on the court, DRAM said he was excited to be a part of the historic festival.

“It means a lot, especially being from this area. Seeing the way it’s flowing and seeing the stage and everything putting together, it’s a beautiful thing,” said DRAM.

“I’m sure it’s the first of many.”

Just across the boardwalk, there is chance to get creative and spread positivity at the Adidas Creator Park. People enjoyed playing cornhole, giveaways, and leaving their mark on a massive blackboard.

Tykera Carter, a festival-goer from Alexandria, Va., enjoyed a game of cornhole before she headed to the music venue.

“There’s so much to do you have to kinda choose and be strategic about your schedule throughout the day,” said Carter.

With so much to do, the Timberland Park offered festival-goers a spot to relax.

Avery Calhoun, a Chesapeake resident, was one of them.

“I love it, it’s amazing, and how good the crowd is,” said Calhoun.

“Energy is like nothing’s negative. They’re feeling their own vibe and it’s free flowing.”

It all came together on day two of the festival.

