Bicyclist dies after being hit by vehicle in Norfolk

Columbus Brown Jr., 57, died of his injuries after being taken to a hospital. The driver of the vehicle wasn't injured, and stayed at the scene on Hampton Boulevard.
NORFOLK, Va. — Police said a bicyclist, 57-year-old Columbus Brown Jr., died of injuries after a traffic accident that happened on Tuesday.

Norfolk Police responded to a call just after 5 p.m. that day because a person had called about Brown's injuries.

When they got to the scene at the intersection of W 35th Street and Hampton Boulevard, medics took Brown to a hospital. Despite treatment, he did not survive.

The driver of the vehicle stayed at the scene, according to police. There's no word from police yet about whether he or she has been charged, or what kind of vehicle the person was driving.

Police did say that the driver was not injured in the accident.

