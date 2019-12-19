CHESAPEAKE, Va. — The Chesapeake Police Department is investigating a fatal hit and run. The accused suspect has been arrested and charged.

Officers were called to the intersection of S. Military Highway and Deep Creek Boulevard around 2 a.m. on Wednesday. Responding officers found a man who was riding his bike along the road was hit and killed.

Police identified him as 48-year-old Carlos Tyrone Griffin of Portsmouth.

Police said after investigating, they arrested 22-year-old Alicia Ouellette. She was charged with Hit & Run, 1st offense DUI, Driving on a Suspended Operators License, and Expired Vehicle Registration.

No other information has been released at this time.

