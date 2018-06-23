NEWPORT NEWS, Va. (WVEC) -- It's one of the nation’s premier seafood harbors, and it's right here in Hampton Roads.

The Seafood Industrial Park in Newport News is getting ready for some much-needed improvements. The Virginia Port Authority recently awarded the harbor a grant of $332,016. Its goal is to promote and enhance facilities that support commercial marine activities across the state.

The 39-acre city-owned property is a hub of commercial marine activity.

Doreen Kopacz is the harbormaster. She said the grant is going towards the East Bulkhead-Boatyard Project.

Improvements and modifications to the harbor will allow bigger vessels to enter.

Kopacz said hopefully project will keep boats from going elsewhere for repairs. The hope is the project brings additional employment opportunities and tax revenue.

Fairlead Boatworks broke ground on a new facility at the industrial park Friday. It’s investing $5-million to meet a growing military demand for new products and services.

Construction at the industrial park should start this summer.

