Bikers Against Suicide host awareness event in Concord

CONCORD, N.C. — Suicide is the 10th leading cause of death here in the United States.

Those personally affected by the loss said they hope to raise awareness and highlight the importance of mental health.

Bikers Against Suicide was an event that brought out crowds of people at the Harley Davidson dealership in Concord on Saturday.

Good food, good music, vendors, and motorcycles all coming together to pay their respect to those who died by suicide and also encourage others dealing with mental health struggles to never give up.

"Oh it's fun you get to watch the show and donate and help people out so it's a good time," said motorcyclist Dan St. Andrews.

A portion of the proceeds from Saturday's event will help support the non-profit National Suicide Prevention Lifeline.