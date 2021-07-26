Rev. Billy Graham's grandson fighting COVID-19 in ICU

Anne Graham Lotz said her son Jonathan Lotz is battling COVID-19 in the intensive care unit.

NORTH CAROLINA, USA — Jonathan Lotz, the grandson of the late Rev. Billy Graham, is battling COVID-19 in a hospital, according to Facebook posts from his mother.

Anne Graham Lotz said Sunday her son was in the intensive care unit.

"Fifty years ago I could hold my son in my arms. Now I have placed him in the arms of Jesus. He has been hospitalized with COVID and is in critical condition," she wrote in part.

Anne Lotz shared an update Sunday evening on her son's condition. She said he texted her saying he is "physically exhausted yet spiritually overflowing."

"Pray he will not have to go on a ventilator, that his oxygen levels would increase, that his lungs will be strengthened, healed and that his health will be fully restored—with no long-term complications. My heart is filled with gratitude for your prayers," she wrote.

Jonathan Lotz is an ordained minister who has preached around North Carolina. He directs Jonathan Lotz Ministries.

Rev. Graham, a Charlotte native, died in 2018 at the age of 99. He was one of the most prominent evangelical figures of his lifetime and commonly referred to as America's Pastor. Anne Lotz was one of his five children.

