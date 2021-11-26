Black Friday has become less of a shopping day, and more of a shopping season.

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — Where did all the doorbusters go, and why are there fewer Black Friday bargains this year?

Let's connect the dots.

Black Friday crowds have been thinning out for years, as more people shop online and stores offer their deals earlier and earlier. Now current supply chain issues are speeding up those trends.

Stores are also working with low inventory and high inflation costs this year, which means they aren't likely to give their goods away for cheap.

On top of that, economists also say consumer spending is surging right now. Companies are betting on the fact that you'll buy their products whether they discount them or not.

And now Black Friday has become less of a shopping day, and more of a shopping season. Many stores are stretching out their sales to last days, or even weeks.

Walmart is holding a month-long sales event, and Target's holiday deals began back on Halloween. That means the discounts are spread out, and not as impressive on actual Black Friday.

All of this doesn't mean Black Friday will be a total bust. Experts say the most dedicated shoppers will still find some good deals. Just expect the discounts to be a little smaller.

