Hampton launches mobile phone guide to the city's Black History sites

If you check-in to four or more historic sites across the city by the end of February, you'll be entered to win a prize!

Example video title will go here for this video

HAMPTON, Va. — There are places across the city of Hampton that tell an important story, and now you can access the ultimate guide for them right on your phone.

The city of Hampton's Convention and Visitor Bureau has launched its Black History Site Pass, which provides a list of historic places, descriptions of what they are and thier significance, as well as things like site's physical address, phone number and business hours.

Some of the historic sites included in the guide are:

Fort Monroe Visitor & Education Center

First Africans Historical Marker

Emancipation Oak

Hampton University Museum

Hampton History Museum

Tucker Family Cemetery

Aberdeen Gardens Museum

Residents and visitors can sign up for the pass for free on the city's tourism website, VisitHampton.com, and will be sent a link via email or text that gives them access to the Black History Site Pass.