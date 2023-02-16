Hampton launches mobile phone guide to the city's Black History sites

HAMPTON, Va. — There are places across the city of Hampton that tell an important story, and now you can access the ultimate guide for them right on your phone.
The city of Hampton's Convention and Visitor Bureau has launched its Black History Site Pass, which provides a list of historic places, descriptions of what they are and thier significance, as well as things like site's physical address, phone number and business hours.
Some of the historic sites included in the guide are:
- Fort Monroe Visitor & Education Center
- First Africans Historical Marker
- Emancipation Oak
- Hampton University Museum
- Hampton History Museum
- Tucker Family Cemetery
- Aberdeen Gardens Museum
Residents and visitors can sign up for the pass for free on the city's tourism website, VisitHampton.com, and will be sent a link via email or text that gives them access to the Black History Site Pass.
And, anyone who uses the pass to check into four or more of the historic sites across the city by the end of February will be entered to win a prize!