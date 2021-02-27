Afrofuturism: Nauticus honors Black history and culture

This weekend, Nauticus is presenting "Afrofuturism," which brings Black history and culture together with science fiction, science, technology, and art.

NORFOLK, Va. — Nauticus is celebrating Black History Month with a new weekend exhibit.

Called "Afrofuturism," it brings Black history and culture together with science fiction, science, technology, and art.

"The programming lauds Afrofuturism innovators who have dared us to dream bigger and recognizes leading Black environmental and sustainable scientists," the museum said in a news release.

The Afrofuturism celebration weekend will take place from February 26 through 28. Admission for all visitors on these dates is discounted to $7.57 (plus tax). Nauticus members receive free admission.

Museum capacity is limited to 30 percent and will be monitored.