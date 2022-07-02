Bill honoring WWII's only Black female unit signed into law

The moment has come for 855 women who served in a World War II all-Black women's Army Corps unit to receive the U.S. Congressional Gold Medal decades later.

NORFOLK, Va. — The 6888th Central Postal Directory Battalion, otherwise known as the "Six Triple Eight" is finally getting recognized for its historic impact during World War II. Congresswoman Gwen Moore proposed a bill to honor the women in this Army Corps Unit the U.S. Congressional Gold Medal for their contributions to the war.

President Joe Biden signed the bill into law and now the women, both alive and posthumously, will receive the medal!

A Portsmouth woman, Audrey Whitney, served in this unit during the war as a Private First-Class Officer. 13News Now reported on it first in November.

This Army unit consisted of 855 Black women who were tasked with clearing more than 17 million pieces of backlogged mail within three months in England. This doesn't count in all the other pieces of mail they worked through in other parts of Europe.

The Six-Triple-Eight is responsible for single-handedly getting important pieces of communication to government officials, troops, and their families.

However, these women experienced an entirely different journey as they made their way to Europe on a rocky boat and spent months organizing the millions of pieces of mail. All 855 women were segregated from other troops. They were also forced to work, eat, and sleep in unhealthy conditions.

Then, when they came home to the United States after fulfilling their duties, there was no confetti, no parade honoring them.

However, their contributions were recognized decades later, after advocates pushed to build a memorial for these women in Buffalo, NY.

“I am beaming knowing that the Six Triple Eight Congressional Gold Medal Act is now signed into law!" wrote Congresswoman Moore in her press release. "Now, work can begin on designing the coin and planning the formal congressional ceremony to present the Gold Medal to these women and/or their families.”

The daughter of Audrey Whitney, Anita Fletcher, still lives in Portsmouth. She's been advocating for her mother's recognition ever since she learned about Whitney's contributions just shortly before her death.