'Black Girl Magic' is here in Norfolk with Hurrah Players in Norfolk

This show is friendly for all ages above 3, but younger children may have a difficult time understanding certain themes.

NORFOLK, Va. — If you're looking for a performance that highlights resiliency and accomplishment, The Hurrah Players in Norfolk have you covered.

"Black Girl Magic" by Sharon Davidson Cook explores and showcases the accomplishments of African American women through story and song, according to their website.

From February 17 through 19, there will be several opportunities to enjoy the performance at the Hugh R. Copeland Center.

That's right off Granby Street in downtown Norfolk.

You can buy tickets in person when the box office opens one hour before each show, or you can click here to buy tickets online.