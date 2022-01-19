Dominion donates $25,000 to preserve Chesapeake's Cornland School

The Cornland School was built in 1903. For 49 years, it served as a place for African Americans to receive an education.

CHESAPEAKE, Va. — A historic site in the City of Chesapeake is getting some help from Dominion Energy.

The energy company is donating $25,000 to help preserve the Cornland School.

It was originally located on Benefit Road but has since been moved to Glencoe Street.

The building is believed to be the oldest pre-Rosenwald School still standing in Hampton Roads and in 2015 was placed on the National Register of Historic Places.