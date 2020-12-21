x
Ex-Tuskegee Airman Alfred Thomas Farrar dies at age 99 in Virginia

Alfred Thomas Farrar died just days before a ceremony that was organized to honor his service in the Tuskegee Airman program. He would have turned 100 on Dec. 26.
FILE - In this Wednesday, Dec. 9, 2020, file photo, Alfred Farrar, a Tuskegee Airman who is celebrating his 100th birthday in December, poses for a portrait in the doorway of his home in Lynchburg, Va. Farrar died on Thursday, Dec. 17, 2020, in Virginia, only days before a ceremony planned to honor his service in the program that famously trained Black military pilots during World War II. He was 99. Farrar's 100th birthday would've been on Dec. 26. (Kendall Warner/The News & Advance via AP, File)

LYNCHBURG, Va. — Former Tuskegee Airman Alfred Thomas Farrar died on Thursday in Virginia only days before a ceremony planned to honor his service in the program that famously trained Black military pilots during World War II. 

He was 99. 

Farrar’s son, Roy, told The Associated Press on Sunday that his father died at his Lynchburg home. Alfred Farrar would have turned 100 years old on Dec. 26. 

Farrar left his Lynchburg hometown for Tuskegee, Alabama, after graduating from high school to began his aviation training in 1941. 

His son says Farrar learned to be a pilot during his time in the U.S. Army Air Corps program but didn’t fly any combat missions overseas.

