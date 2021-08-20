Fort Monroe to commemorate 402nd anniversary of first African landing

In late August 1619, the first ship carrying slaves arrived at Point Comfort, where Fort Monroe is today, according to the National Park Service.

Fort Monroe National Monument on Saturday will commemorate the 402nd anniversary of the first enslaved Africans landing in English North America.

In a press release, organizers announced an event to reflect on the national and global significance of the landing and the contributions of Africans and their descendants to society.

Organizers have planned a libation ceremony, African dance and drum performances, a bell-ringing ceremony, a talkback session and an afternoon concert.

The event will take place at Fort Monroe Continental Park but will be moved to the Fort Monroe Theatre if the weather isn't good. It starts at 11 a.m. Saturday.

