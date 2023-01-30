Remembering history and heritage: Hampton Roads college students will showcase their art for Black History Month.

The 2nd Annual 'Black History Month Emerging Artist Exhibition' will be judged by the Virginia Beach Artist Gallery.

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. — Excited artists from Norfolk State University, Old Dominion University and Virginia Wesleyan University will get a chance to honor their history and showcase their skills.

The 2nd Annual 'Black History Month Emerging Artist Exhibition' will be judged by the Virginia Beach Artist Gallery and displayed at the Westminster-Canterbury on Chesapeake Bay in Virginia Beach on February 3.

Starting at 10 a.m., you'll be able to enjoy light refreshments and browse through some of the best work from college students across the 757.

However, the event is more than just an exhibition opportunity.

Students with displayed artwork will get the chance to win thousands of dollars in scholarships, and all of the art will be for sale.