Hulu to produce, release '1619 Project' documentary series

NEW YORK — Hulu will produce a documentary series based on “The 1619 Project.” The Pulitzer Prize-winning stories by journalist Nikole Hannah-Jones in The New York Times examines the legacy of slavery and racism in American history.

Its appearance in the Times in August 2019 coincided with the 400th anniversary of the first slave ship containing Black Africans arrived in the British colony of Virginia.

The Academy Award-winning director Roger Ross Williams will be in charge of the Hulu series.