x
Skip Navigation

Norfolk's Leading Local News: Weather, Traffic, Sports and more | Norfolk, Virginia | 13NEWSNOW.com

black-history

Lawmakers again locate $4M for N.C. park honoring African Americans

Legislators again have located money to help build a long-planned park for the contributions of African Americans in the state.
North Carolina State Capitol Building

RALEIGH, N.C. — North Carolina legislators again have located money to help build a long-planned park for the contributions of African Americans in the state and to provide “contextual signage” for existing monuments on the old Capitol grounds. 

The state Senate voted on Monday to earmark $4 million toward the projects. The identical projects and the money were included in last year’s final budget bill but got derailed in a budget stalemate. 

Some of the money will be used to follow recommendations of the North Carolina Historical Commission to add signage adjacent to three Confederate monuments to explain the struggles of black residents fighting for civil rights. 

RELATED: New push to rename Army bases named after Confederate generals

RELATED: New lawsuit opposes plans to remove Lee statue in Virginia

RELATED: Remainder of Norfolk's Confederate monument to begin coming down on Tuesday