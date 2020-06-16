Lawmakers again locate $4M for N.C. park honoring African Americans

Legislators again have located money to help build a long-planned park for the contributions of African Americans in the state.

RALEIGH, N.C. — North Carolina legislators again have located money to help build a long-planned park for the contributions of African Americans in the state and to provide “contextual signage” for existing monuments on the old Capitol grounds.

The state Senate voted on Monday to earmark $4 million toward the projects. The identical projects and the money were included in last year’s final budget bill but got derailed in a budget stalemate.