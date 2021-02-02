Mariners' Museum in Newport News has a full slate of virtual events for Black History Month

The Mariners' Museum had to close its physical doors in March 2020. This February, it will honor Black History Month as it normally does but in a very different way.

NEWPORT NEWS, Va. — Company -- at least the face-to-face kind -- is a rare commodity in the mostly empty halls at the Mariners' Museum in Newport News.

Focusing on all things involved with maritime trade, the Newport News museum closed its physical doors in March 2020 when the pandemic first hit the United States. This February, it'll honor Black History Month as it normally does, but in a different way.

Its exhibits, galleries, and stories will still be told, but through a computer screen instead of in-person.

“It’s so important because we can reach people virtually. People all over the world. Not just our small little geographic community, but a worldwide community," said Lauren T. Furey, who is the manager of visitor engagement at the museum.

Other museum officials say it hopes to double or triple its attendance for the virtual programs, compared to years past when they were in-person.

“We have ramped up what we’re offering this year, and people can attend from everywhere. You’re not limited geographically," Furey said.

All of the museum's Black History Month virtual exhibits and programs are free to the public and can be accessed through Zoom.

Here is a schedule of upcoming events: