Artifact from nation's first Black Army regiment on display in Virginia

The massive National Museum of the United States Army opened during the pandemic. It's a must-see.

FORT BELVOIR, Va. — Three months after the first all-Black Army regiment was formed during the Civil War, the two sons of famed abolitionist Frederick Douglass left Washington, D.C. to join its ranks.

In fact, the 54th Massachusetts Volunteer Infantry Regiment drew African-Americans from across New England and the U.S. east coast.

On Jan. 26, 1863, Secretary of War Edwin M. Stanton ordered Massachusetts Governor John A. Andrew to raise African American regiments. Read more about the history of the 54th Massachusetts here.

While initially sidelined with tasks including removing dead from the battlefields, the 54th went to battle in July 1863 in Charleston, South Carolina, attempting to take Fort Wagner from Confederate forces.

On display at the new National Museum of the U.S. Army in Fort Belvoir, Virginia is a fragment of the flag carried into that battle.

Army Sgt. William Carney was the first black soldier to receive the Medal of Honor.

He fought for the Massachusetts 54th Regiment, the nation's first black infantry unit.

The new @USArmyMuseum in Virginia shares the story of his heroism.@wusa9 7pm on #OpenMic w/ @reesewaters pic.twitter.com/PtoG6xA6BY — Adam Longo (@adamlongoTV) March 15, 2022

"The flag we have on display was carried by Sergeant William Carney," said Paul Morando, the museum's chief curator. "The original flag bearer went down. (Sgt Carney) used the flag to rally the troops to safety. They were getting slaughtered."

Sgt Carney was shot several times but did not relent in his efforts to rally his fellow soldiers to escape.

"During that time when African-American soldiers would enlist in the Army, there was the belief that they couldn't be brave soldiers or be disciplined," said Morando. "(Sgt Carney's actions) not only proved to the Army that Sergeant Carney could do this but African-Americans could be just as brave and disciplined as white soldiers."

As a result of his heroism, Sergeant Carney became the first African-American to receive the Medal of Honor, bestowed to him in 1900.

The museum helps to chart the evolution of Blacks in the Army. From the Civil War to the creation of additional black regiments in World War I. Full military integration didn't come until President Truman's executive order in 1948. Although, it took until 1953 and the end of the Korean conflict for the armed forces to be fully integrated.

The NJROTC unit had a field trip to the U.S. Army museum at Ft Belvoir VA. pic.twitter.com/4dz7nkWfHF — PATRIOT NJROTC (@PatriotNJROTC) March 10, 2022

Originally scheduled to open in June 2020, the museum's opening was delayed due to the COVID-19 pandemic until November 2020. It has yet to see its full potential of visitors due to COVID restrictions.

We walked with Morando through the 'Preserving the Nation' gallery which focuses on the Civil War and includes the flag fragment of the Massachusetts 54th Regiment.

"The artifacts and stories that you'll see represent what soldiers went through during the Civil War. The technologies they used. The weapons. The uniforms they wore," explained Morando.

As a newly opened museum, it offers a realistic and captivating take on the role the U.S. Army has played in domestic history and world affairs.

Spring has almost sprung! It's time to take a #familyfriendly visit to the National Army Museum. Discover the kid-friendly Experiential Learning Center and grab some lunch at the Cafe'. Plan your FREE visit here: https://t.co/EX9AdPkHYx#museum #ftbelvoir #militaryfamily pic.twitter.com/ROsN4e4xTr — National Museum of the United States Army (@USArmyMuseum) March 11, 2022

"The mission of this museum is to focus on the soldier's stories," said Morando. "So the artifacts are mostly connected with soldier's stories because it gives more power to that artifact. And it tells more, not only about the Army but about those individuals who served in the Army. "

Other galleries include 'Founding the Nation', 'Nation Overseas' and the 'Cold War'. Artifacts on display include an original "Higgins Boat" landing craft from World War II and a Sherman tank that saw action in the Battle of the Bulge.

"We want people to connect with the stories and the artifacts in this museum," said Morando. "So if they see something they're inspired by, they'll get the opportunity to learn more about the history of the Army and the sacrifice that our soldiers gave to this country."