Military remembers MLK's life of service in Fort Eustis observance

Soldiers and airmen at Joint Base Langley-Eustis honored the life and work of a civil rights legend.

On Wednesday morning, the 128th Aviation Brigade hosted an observance at Fort Eustis' Wylie Theater. Service members heard from speakers who discussed the late Dr. Martin Luther King Junior's life of service and how he made our society better.

"Today is a reminder that service, it requires time," said company commander Capt. Octavia Lynn Blackwell. "It requires sacrifice. It requires getting up and doing something for your fellow man."