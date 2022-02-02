From Hidden Figures to the Underground Railroad, Black History Month events at Newport News' libraries aim to educate

This week, children at the Pearl Bailey Library are learning about coded quilts that were used as guides for the Underground Railroad.

NEWPORT NEWS, Va. — Newport News Public Libraries are unveiling a series of events celebrating Black history.

This week, children gathered at the Pearl Bailey Library for the "Colors of Freedom Quilt" collage activity. They made a collage inspired by coded quilt maps from the Underground Railroad while being read the story, The Patchwork Path: A Quilt Map to Freedom.

This is one of several events this month.

Each event is free and open to the public. They include a conversation with Langley Research Center Deputy Director, Michelle Ferebee about the African American female mathematicians featured in the movie, Hidden Figures.

Children are also encouraged to read books written by or about African Americans all month and earn badges for the minutes they read.

A list of events can be found on the Newport News Public Library website.