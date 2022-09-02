The route to freedom: Portsmouth to honor part of Underground Railroad

This sign will serve as a stop on the National Park Service’s Network to Freedom Trail, which honors those who bravely risked their lives to escape or help.

Olde Towne Portsmouth is full of history, and a new sign coming to the area will mark a local role that was served in the Underground Railroad.

The African American Historical Society of Portsmouth, the City’s Department of Museums and Tourism, and Civil War Trails, Inc. joined forces within the last year to research and put together a interpretive sign, which will be outside the Emanuel A.M.E. Church, which is located at 637 North Street.

This sign will serve as a stop on the National Park Service’s Network to Freedom Trail, which honors the stories of the men, women and children who bravely risked their lives to escape slavery or help those doing so.

“As America’s first non-violent resistance movement, the Underground Railroad helped countless enslaved people flee to cities and counties in the north and Canada," said Dr. Cassandra Newby-Alexander from Norfolk State University. "And while the true numbers of those who successfully escaped may never be known, what is certain is that in Virginia, thousands fled.”

The trail helps visitors stand in the footsteps of the past and serves as a powerful reminder of injustice in over 1,400 places across the country.

“This new designation at Emanuel A.M.E. Church will offer travelers and Virginians alike an opportunity to stand in the footsteps of the brave and heroic community which served at the heart of Portsmouth’s Underground Railroad,” said Rita McClenny, President and CEO of the Virginia Tourism Corporation.

“Virginia played an important role in the Underground Railroad network, and markers like the one at Emanuel A.M.E. Church allow us to bring those important stories to life. Today, this site serves as a memorial to the enslaved people who died seeking the fundamental human right of freedom, while also commemorating those who fearlessly sought to help them in their quest for emancipation.”

Other spots across Olde Towne that were important in the emancipation efforts can also be explored.