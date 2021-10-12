Historic Tucker family members to visit ancestral Angola

In 1619, "20 and Odd" enslaved Africans landed in present-day Fort Monroe after being captured in Angola. Vincent Tucker is believed to be a living descendant.

HAMPTON, Va. — More than 400 years later, descendants of the first enslaved Africans in English North America will visit the country from which they originally came.

Vincent Tucker is heading to Angola on the African continent, along with two family members. They were invited by Angola's president.

Tucker is believed to be a descendant of two of the Africans on that first ship.

"So this is also giving more of an opportunity to go to Africa to learn, and to come back and share and educate others," he said.

Added Verrandall Tucker, "People now want to know even more about the story, so the education part has grown a lot."

That's why the William Tucker 1624 Society, created to research the family history, is starting a scholarship fund.