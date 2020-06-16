UVA changes athletics logo design linked with slavery

Fans had raised objections to the curves put on the handles of the crossed sabres below the V.

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. — The University of Virginia announced they will change their new athletics logos to avoid a design element that refers to the school’s history with slavery.

A statement from the school's athletics department Monday said fans raised objections to the curves put on the handles of the crossed sabres below the V. They were meant to mimic the serpentine walls on campus, which were designed by Thomas Jefferson to hide the university's slaves from public view.

The school's athletics director says she made the change after she was made aware of the negative connotation.