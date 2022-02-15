'A great milestone, long overdue' | Virginia Beach honors country's oldest black women's organization

The first Order of Tents chapter in Virginia Beach was established in 1891. City council issued a proclamation honoring the group.

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. — There aren't many things that look the same as they did more than 100 years ago. But Regina Taylor is part of one of those exceptions for the city of Virginia Beach.

“Started at the age of 6, and been a member ever since," Taylor said.

On Tuesday night, the Virginia Beach City Council began its meeting by issuing a proclamation to honor the United Order of Tents, the oldest black women's organization in the United States.

The organization formally began in 1867, when two formerly enslaved African American women -- Annetta Lane of Norfolk and Harriet Taylor of Hampton -- pledged to shelter, nurse and take care of the African American community.

Virginia Beach's first Order of Tents chapter was the Mt. Nebo Tent #70, established in 1891. Taylor was a member of the Queens of Princess Anne Tent #506, established in 1945.

“Didn’t have shopping centers, movie theaters like we do today, it was something to do at that time," she said.

As juvenile members of the organization, they were tasked with more simple responsibilities like creating and delivering care packages for the elderly. But as they grew, Taylor said commitments to community service became more serious.

“We didn’t do a lot of community service as little girls, but as we grew up we did," Taylor said.

According to Mark Reed with the Virginia Beach Historic Preservation Commission, this is the first time the city has honored the organization through an official proclamation.

The commission has been sponsoring proclamations like this for roughly five years, after seeing an absence to recognize the city's African American history.

"This year, the theme was black health and wellness. That's something the United Order of Tents have really been about since their beginnings shortly after the Civil War, particularly, care to elderly and those unable to care for themselves. It seemed to really fit well," Reed said.

Since its inception in Virginia Beach, there have been 17 Order of Tents chapters established in the city, six of which are still active.