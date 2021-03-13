Traffic opens up slightly at Black Lives Matter Plaza

The District Department of Transportation will implement temporary changes to the traffic patterns through BLM Plaza.

Temporary changes to the traffic patterns on 16th Street NW between H Street NW and K Street NW, also known as Black Lives Matter (BLM) Plaza, have been implemented Sunday and will last until next month, the D.C. Transportation Department says.

The District Department of Transportation said in a news release that the changes went into effect on March 14. According to DDOT's statement, one lane on 16th Street will be reopened for traffic going both directions.

Black Lives Matter Plaza has been closed to traffic since social justice movements this past summer sparked by police brutality cases, notably, the death of George Floyd in late May.

DDOT traffic control officers and the Metropolitan Police Department will continue to monitor travel conditions on the road along the plaza to help make sure everyone going through the corridor is safe, officials said.

