Death investigation underway after body is found in Franklin

FRANKLIN, Va. — A death investigation is underway after police in Franklin say a body was discovered on Monday afternoon.
The Franklin Police Department said the body of an unidentified male was found in the 700 block of Gardner Street shortly before 4:30 p.m. The body was taken by the medical examiner's office for positive identification and to determine a cause of death.
Gardner Street is near the Berkley Court Apartments, where police said 17-year-old Ronnie Jerome Everette Jr. went missing on October 27. Police said they were investigating Everette's disappearance when the body was found.
No other information was immediately available.
The investigation remains ongoing and detectives ask if you have any information about this incident to call Franklin Police at 757-562-8575 or Franklin Crime Solvers at 757-516-7100. You can also submit a tip online at P3Tips.com.