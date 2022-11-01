Death investigation underway after body is found in Franklin

Police were investigating the disappearance of 17-year-old Ronnie Jerome Everette Jr. when a body was discovered in the 700 block of Gardner Street.

FRANKLIN, Va. — A death investigation is underway after police in Franklin say a body was discovered on Monday afternoon.

The Franklin Police Department said the body of an unidentified male was found in the 700 block of Gardner Street shortly before 4:30 p.m. The body was taken by the medical examiner's office for positive identification and to determine a cause of death.

Gardner Street is near the Berkley Court Apartments, where police said 17-year-old Ronnie Jerome Everette Jr. went missing on October 27. Police said they were investigating Everette's disappearance when the body was found.

No other information was immediately available.