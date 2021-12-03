Body found floating in creek in Deep Creek area of Chesapeake

Someone spotted the body Friday morning near the area of Magnolia Avenue and Shell Road. Police are investigating.

CHESAPEAKE, Va. — Police are investigating a person's death after a body was found floating in a creek Friday morning.

Someone called police around 7:20 a.m. Friday saying they spotted what looked like a dead person in the creek in the area of Shell Road and Magnolia Avenue. Authorities were sent to that location to investigate.

Once on scene, authorities located the body. The Chesapeake Police Under Water Search and Recovery Team was also called to the scene to recover the body.

No other details have been released, but investigators are still looking into what happened.