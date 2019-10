PORTSMOUTH, Va. — Police are investigating after a body was found Tuesday morning near Norfolk Naval Shipyard.

According to Norfolk Naval Shipyard officials, the body was found floating in the water near Pier 5.

Both the Norfolk Naval Shipyard and the Portsmouth Police Department were on the scene working to recover the body.

Officials said the body was recovered around 11 a.m. and turned over to the Medical Examiner.

No other details have been released at this time.