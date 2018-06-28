VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. (WVEC) -- A body was found in the Red Mill neighborhood of Virginia Beach on Wednesday, and it still hasn't been identified.

Gene Campbell still can’t believe that a body was found in his backyard at 9 a.m. Wednesday morning.

“It’s shocking that a body was back there and back by my fence is horrible to me. An officer came up and notified us there was a body found behind the fence, and that there were going to be a lot of policemen almost all day, going throughout the yard,” said Campbell.

Police have since cleared the scene, but have yet to release the identity of the deceased person, or how they died. Campbell said the body was up against his fence, directly across homes, and right by the water.

Police found the body while searching for the missing 22-year-old Denise Martin. Martin’s home is in the same neighborhood. She was reported missing on June 19.

Neighbor Bill Watson lives just two houses from where the body was found.

“It seemed almost like somebody was expecting something to happen. I mean it happened one day, and then it’s like the very next day there’s a mass search out there, and that was a little strange we thought,” said Watson. “All of a sudden, 10 days later there’s a body, and the whole things strange because of the timing and how it went about. If it’s a murder, that would be very disturbing, something that could happen so close to me.”

