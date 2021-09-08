Bodycam footage released from arrest of man punched by police

Metropolitan Police Chief Robert Contee said a viral video of the arrest left him feeling embarrassed, disheartened and ashamed.

WASHINGTON — Police released body camera footage of the arrest of 23-year-old Kiman Johnson Wednesday afternoon.

Johnson was arrested by Metropolitan Police on August 8 in the 1500 block of U Street in Southeast around 5:30 p.m. A 45-second video of the arrest, shot by a bystander, showed officers pinning Johnson against a fence and one of the officers punching Johnson approximately 13 times in the face and body while other officers put him in handcuffs.

You can hear a bystander yelling at the officers during the incident, "Aye moe! Why you punching him?! Why you punching him?" several times. One of the officers replied saying, "We're trying to put him in cuffs!"

@DCPoliceDept OFFICER SEEN PUNCHING A GUY IN THE FACE TODAY IN SOUTHEAST DC!!!!! WHERE IS THE WORLD WIDE MEDIA COVERAGE NOW???!!!!!! pic.twitter.com/B8lFJyDkXf — Killmoenews (@Killmoenews1) August 9, 2021

Metropolitan Police Chief Robert Contee said the video left him feeling embarrassed, disheartened and ashamed.

Contee said the arrest started when officers claimed to have witnessed a drug deal and felt a gun during a pat-down.

"We have a responsibility on the way we treat the community and we didn't do that," Contee said. "This is not how we train our members to get illegal firearms off the streets."

Lawyers and Johnson's family dispute the information released on how there was a drug transaction based on the lack of charges.

"My brother is not a criminal and he's not a drug dealer," sister Kimani Johnson said. "He's a simple human being. What happened was unacceptable."

Johnson was scheduled to speak during a press conference but his attorneys said he admitted himself to the emergency room due to headaches sustained from the punches. Johnson's lawyers said he sustained multiple facial fractures and will likely have to undergo surgery after being punched 12 times.

Johnson was charged with Assault on a Police Officer While Armed, Carrying a Pistol Without a License, Unlawful Possession of a Firearm, Unlawful Possession of Ammunition and Resisting Arrest.

Body camera footage of the arrest was released Wednesday evening. The video shows camera footage from three different angles.

The video starts with an officer approaching the suspect along with two other officers. One of the officers appears to say "you are about to get dropped" and another officer is recorded saying "you're about to get OC sprayed." Another officer appears to say "stop it" and then begins swinging.

The video appears to show one of the unidentified officers punching Johnson while yelling "give up."