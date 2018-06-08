CARROLLTON, Va. (WVEC) — The man accused of owning bomb-making materials is was denied bond at a court hearing on Monday morning.

Last week, 32-year-old Paul Longoria was arrested in Carrollton after police found pipe, wires, triggers, and chemicals inside his home.

The investigation began after online threats were allegedly made from inside the home. The FBI eventually executed a search warrant for the electronic devices used to make those threats. That's when they found the materials.

According to court documents, Longoria admitted he owned the items.

Longoria will remain in custody at Western Tidewater Regional Jail.

