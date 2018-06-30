NEWPORT NEWS, Va. (WVEC) -- Less than a month ago, a 10-year-old Newport News boy was shot in the back of the head by a stray bullet.

This week Malachi Smith was released from the hospital, but he still has a long road to recovery. The shooting took place at the boy’s Newport News apartment complex on June 6.

“You just heard consecutive shots, papapapapa, they were going off,” said his mother, Holly White. “Ran down the stairs screaming for him, and he wasn’t answering.”

Malachi was attending a neighbor’s birthday party and was playing outside with friends at the time of the shooting. He heard the shots and hid behind a fence.

“That’s when two more went off and it went blank. I was just gone after that,” said Malachi.

“All I could do is run in, scoop him up, and sit down, and just apply pressure against my chest with his head,” said White.

Moments later Malachi remembers opening up his eyes to find a crowd of people standing around him, the sound of sirens approaching the apartment.

“They were all looking at me, my sister comes up to say I love you, and I couldn’t respond,” said Malachi.

“I was just sitting there screaming, ‘my baby, don’t take my baby,’” said White.

Malachi's mother turned to prayer to keep her baby safe, and those prayers were answered. Despite having a bullet lodged in his head, Malachi’s life was saved.

“I thought I was going to die, and apparently I didn’t, and I’m thankful for that,” said Malachi.

Despite being released from the hospital, Malachi has a long way to a full recovery. He suffered brain damage, and he has a hole in his skull, affecting everything from his memory, to his vision, to his balance.

“He can never play any high impact sports, football, soccer, baseball, basketball, he can never do that,” said White.

This is a big disappointment to Malachi who dreamed of playing in the NFL.

“Football was my sport, as soon as I started seeing it on TV and everything, I was like, ‘I want to play that,’” said Malachi.

The family said they couldn’t get through this ordeal alone. The community has come to Malachi’s aid in throwing fundraisers, while the Newport News Police Department stopped by to visit with their K9 unit.

“If I could hug one person every day to say thank you, I would be busy for the next 30 years,” said White.

Police still haven't caught the person responsible for the shooting.

