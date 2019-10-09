NEWPORT NEWS, Va. — Boys & Girls Clubs of the Virginia Peninsula announces the sponsorship of the At-Risk Afterschool Meals Program. The same meals will be available at no separate charge to all participants at each site.

The program, Eat SMART, ensures every child gets a nutritionally balanced meal every day. Healthy diets are essential to the overall growth and development of children, and these meals give them the alertness they need to excel in school.

The Boys & Girls Club even offer cooking classes and nutritional education.

Meals will be provided at the following facilities:

Aqueduct Unit 13244 Aqueduct Drive Newport News Monday - Friday Snack: 3:30-4:30pm Supper: 5-6 p.m.

Buckroe Unit 1961 East Pembroke Ave Hampton Monday – Friday Snack: 3:30-4:30pm Supper: 5-6 p.m.

Citizens Unit 1815 Shell Road Hampton Monday - Friday Snack: 3:30-4:30pm Supper: 5-6 p.m.

Crossroad Village Unit 12749 Nettles Drive Newport News Monday - Friday Snack: 3:30-4:30pm Supper: 5-6 p.m.

Greater Hampton Roads Unit 629 Hampton Avenue Newport News Monday - Friday Snack: 3:30-4:30pm Supper: 5-6 p.m.

Marshall Courts Unit 3301 Marshall Avenue Newport News Monday - Friday Snack: 3:30-4:30pm Supper: 5-6 p.m.

Mathews Unit 498 Church Street Mathews Monday - Friday Snack: 3:30-4:30pm Supper: 5-6 p.m.

Peninsula Unit 429 Thorncliff Drive Newport News Monday - Friday Snack: 3:30-4:30pm Supper: 5-6 p.m.

Pinedale Manor Unit 705 Adams Drive Newport News Monday - Friday Snack: 3:30-4:30pm Supper: 5-6pm

Tyler Unit 95 N Tyler Avenue Newport News Monday – Friday Snack: 3:30-4:30pm Supper: 5:00-6:00pm

