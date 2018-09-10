CAPE CHARLES, Va. (Delmarva Now) — Motorists affected by delays resulting from an Oct. 1 incident on the Chesapeake Bay Bridge-Tunnel will have their tolls refunded.

The crash inside the Thimble Shoal tunnel led to massive traffic delays and left travelers stranded for hours on both sides of the Chesapeake Bay, while efforts went on to remove from the tunnel a tractor-trailer and a heavy piece of construction equipment that fell off the truck into the roadway after having struck the tunnel ceiling.

The 22,000-pound sheet-pile-driving hammer, which was being transported from one island to another on the tractor-trailer, was being used in the tunnel construction project going on on the span.

The incident involved a tractor-trailer operated by an employee of Chesapeake Tunnel Joint Venture — the design-build team constructing a second, two-lane tunnel under the Thimble Shoal navigation channel next to the existing tunnel.

CTJV, as the responsible party, has set up a toll relief fund, according to a press release from the Chesapeake Bay Bridge-Tunnel.

Sign up for the daily NOW Newsletter Sign up for the daily NOW Newsletter Something went wrong. This email will be delivered to your inbox once a day in the afternoon. Thank you for signing up for the NOW Newsletter. Please try again later.

Submit

PHOTOS: Tractor-trailer crash shuts down CBBT for hours

PHOTOS: Tractor-trailer crash shuts down CBBT for hours

Any customer who traveled on the span between 10:30 a.m. and midnight on Oct. 1 is eligible for a full refund of the toll.

Customers who paid via E-ZPass, credit card or debit card had the charges to their account reversed on Oct. 6. Credits should appear on the accounts within the next few days, if they have not already.

Motorists who use the commuter rate program will still get credit for any trips taken on Oct. 1 during the eligible time periods, according to the release.

Motorists who paid via other methods who want a refund of their toll should call the Chesapeake Bay Bridge-Tunnel administration office at 757-331-2960 to request a refund.

They can either provide a copy of their receipt or a description of the vehicle that made the crossing — including license plate, make, model and color, along with the time of their trip that day — so the refund request can be validated.

All requests must be received by the Chesapeake Bay Bridge-Tunnel by Oct. 31.

Repairs to the tunnel, including replacing tiles and repairing the concrete ceiling damaged by the equipment, are expected to take about three weeks to complete.

The work is being done at night between 9 p.m. and 6 a.m., with a single lane closure — similar to how other maintenance work to the tunnels on the span is done.

© Gannett Co., Inc. 2018. All Rights Reserved