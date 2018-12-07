VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. (WVEC) -- For all parents and caregivers who plan to take their children to their local malls for 'Pay Your Age' Day at 'Build-A-Bear', you might want to hold off.

Build-A-Bear put out an update on their site saying that the response to the 'Pay Your Age' Day was unprecedented and that they're experiencing significantly long lines and larger crowds than initially expected.

Local authorities are requiring the stores to limit the lines and crowds due to safety concerns.

The DIY toy store announced in a press release Monday that it would be holding its first ever "Pay Your Age Day" on Thursday, July 12. Customers in-store would be able to pay the dollar amount of their age to stuff their own plush toy. Prices for the plush toys would be capped at $29.

The entire store's collection of toys, including popular licensed characters, will be made available at the event. Outfits and accessories are not included in the deal.

