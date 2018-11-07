NORFOLK, Va. (WVEC) - A battle is brewing over a local waterway.

The Army Corps of Engineers sent a public notice out to community members in May. It said the Navy is proposing a restricted zone within Fisherman's Cove and Little Creek Harbor to enhance security at Little Creek-Fort Story.

"I don't see where the Navy has the resources in manpower, time or money to become port security. They should fight our wars like they've always done leave the other things to the appropriate people," said John Cobb, owner of Cobb's Marina.

The Navy said it's about security, but nearby business owners are not happy about the idea. Cobb said the proposed plans could hurt his business.

"Boaters passing us by, vessels that are currently boarded here like a thousand vessels are going to get tired of the hassle, or having to check in and out," he said.

The public notice also said all boaters would have to notify Little Creek Port Control by radio of where they are going and why. Cobb said that could become an issue.

"No boat under 65 feet is required to have a VHF radio," Cobb explained.

A spokesperson with the Army Corps of Engineers released a statement saying, "We have received a few hundred comments, and are currently reviewing them with the Navy to determine the best path forward."

Cobb hopes the comments show that many community members don't like the proposed plan.

"I hope the Navy reconsiders,"Cobb explained.

13News Now reached out to the Navy about the proposed plans. A spokesperson asked us to send him a list of questions. We have not heard back.

