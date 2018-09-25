VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. (WVEC) — The intersection of Indian River Road and Kempsville Road is getting a makeover, according to Virginia Beach City Officials.

The project is expected to improve safety and traffic flow, all at a small cost of $23 million. Virginia Beach City Engineer Phil Pullen said over 106,000 cars go through the intersection every day, making it one of the most used intersections in Virginia Beach.

“It’s one of the most congested intersections in the city, and we have to do something to relieve congestion on all four legs... This design is the best design that we think will work for the minimal amount of money,” said Pullen.

Officials said temporary lights were placed at the intersection over the weekend, and that most of the constructed will be done during night hours to reduce traffic. However, Pullen said the hybrid continuous flow intersection model is new.

“This is a unique intersection design project, I think it may be the only kind in the country,” Pullen said.

According to the Virginia Beach Communications Director, Julie Hill, the goal is not to have a lot of traffic during the construction process, but work will be ongoing until 2020.

“They want to make sure that the construction design at least tries to minimize some of the impacts the construction is going to have on the adjacent area,” said Hill.

