NORFOLK, Va. — After the U.S. Geological Survey reported a 4.7 magnitude earthquake off the coast of Maryland, 13NewsNow wanted to find out the likelihood of an earthquake hitting Hampton Roads.

According to Rip Hale, Assistant Professor at Old Dominion University for Ocean, Earth and Atmospheric Sciences, he said it is incredibly rare for an earthquake to hit the East Coast.

“In a place like California you have the plates colliding,” said Hale. “Here the plates are moving together in the same direction so there is shifting on continental plates through time and that's presumably what caused this earthquake.”

Hale said a tsunami is the greatest threat to the Hampton Roads region if an earthquake were to hit.

“Earthquakes can cause tsunamis in two primary ways,” said Hale. “Either the movement of the crust itself will displace the water initiating a tsunami or as a result of the shaking mud on the continental shelf will slump and that slumping of the sediment can cause a tsunami but with a magnitude 4.7, that’s not a risk for either type of tsunami.”

Erin Sutton with Virginia Beach Emergency Management said when the 2011 5.8 magnitude earthquake centered in the town of Mineral in Louisa County, a lot of people did the opposite of they should do.

“Since we are not familiar with earthquakes here on the East Coast, a lot of folks ran outside, got out of their cars things like that and the biggest recommendation is to stay inside, duck and cover,” said Sutton.

The good news it the likelihood of an earthquake hitting the East Coast is less than a fraction of a percent per year, according to Hale.