OCRACOKE, N.C. — Cape Hatteras National Seashore and the North Carolina Beach Buggy Association will host drop-in volunteer beach cleanup efforts on September 21.

The drop-in time will be from 8 a.m. to noon. The cleanup events will take place at the following locations:

Coquina Beach Access on Bodie Island (meet park staff

at the bathhouse)

Old Cape Hatteras Lighthouse Site on Hatteras Island (meet park staff in the parking lot)

Ocracoke Beach Access on Ocracoke Island (meet park staff in the parking lot)

During the cleanup, trash bags will be provided. Children under 18 must be accompanied by his/her parent or legal guardian.

All participants and volunteers are encouraged to bring leather gloves, water, snacks, and sunscreen. Please wear appropriate clothing, such as closed-toe shoes and hats.

Concurrent with the Cape Hatteras National Seashore events, North Carolina Beach Buggy Association members will be stationed at the park’s off-road vehicle ramps where visitors can obtain trash bags for collecting litter during their visit. Participants are asked to deposit the trash bags at the ramp entrance for collection.

For more information about Operation Beach Respect, visit NCBBA’s event website, or contact Bill King at William.King@ncbba.org.

For additional information on volunteer opportunities at Cape Hatteras National Seashore, visit www.volunteer.gov or call 252-475-9042.

