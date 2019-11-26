VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. — The Cape Henry Woman's Club is hosting the 57th annual Christmas in the Country on December 7.

The bakeshop, Christman crafty shop, and Brunswick stew will take place from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. at the home of Dr. and Mrs. Luke Balsamo at 325 Susan Constant Drive, Virginia Beach.

Flat shoes only are allowed at the event. Organizers are asking for a $10 donation to attend.

For more information please call (757) 486-2425.

RELATED: AAA offers tips to avoid crashes, crimes, and lockouts this holiday season

RELATED: Here are which stores are open, closed on Thanksgiving

RELATED: Giving back while giving thanks in Hampton Roads