PORTSMOUTH, Va. — A capsized boat with no people inside was found 140 nautical miles east of the Chesapeake Bay Wednesday.

However, the Coast Guard reported damage to the boat's hull and outboard motor.

#CoastGuard alerted to capsized boat discovered 140 NM east of #ChesapeakeBay. No people, debris found. Damage on hull & attached but damaged outboard motor. Anyone with information is requested to contact U.S. Coast Guard watchstanders at 757-483-8567. #USCG pic.twitter.com/lw3ioaHF59 — USCG Mid-Atlantic (@uscgmidatlantic) September 22, 2022