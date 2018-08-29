NEWPORT NEWS, Va.(WVEC) — One woman's drive turned dangerous when a construction barrel came toward her car on I-64, and she had nowhere else to go but up and over.

VDOT said they won't be paying for the $1,400 worth of damages. Gina Rodriguez regularly drives on I-64 west, where construction is ongoing.

Rodriguez said that in July she was merging on to the interstate when an orange construction barrel rolled right toward her car. She said she was unable to avoid the barrel, and her car was seriously damaged.

At the time of the incident, her dash cam was rolling and caught the entire incident.

"I was coming from the Naval Weapons station merging on to 64 west. There was a big truck in front of me, and as I'm getting closer and getting ready to merge,” said Rodriguez.

Shortly thereafter, Rodriguez’s car drove over the barrel.

"There's no room to go anywhere, how they have it closed up and lined up, there's no room to move at all,” said Rodriguez.

She said that while merging, the barrel was impossible to avoid, or else she thought she might get hit. However, Rodriguez wants answers since V-DOT’s insurance allegedly won’t pay for the damages.

According to VDOT’s insurance, VDOT "had no notice of any issues as it relates to their barrels prior to this incident." VDOT's insurance continues that "there is no information to speak to what caused the barrel to lay on its side."

According to VDOT, if an accident happens within a work zone, then “the customer's claim will be sent to a member of VDOT's construction team who will share the information with the contractor to be reviewed."

However, Rodriguez wants a solution for herself and other drivers.

"Because they don't know how it got there, and I was like that's not my responsibility to figure that out. They just don't feel like they're in fault, that we have to prove negligence on their part. They just don't feel like they're in fault, that we have to prove negligence on their part,” said Rodriguez.

